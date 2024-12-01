Burnham and Highbridge Sea Cadets to hold Christmas fair today

A Christmas fair is set to be held by Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge Sea Cadets today (Sunday, December 1st).

Taking place at the Sea Cadets HQ in Cassis Close, Burnham, it will run from 10.30am-3.30pm where a wide selection of seasonal gift ideas, refreshments and games will be laid on.

“There will be scores of stalls with lots of great gift ideas for Christmas ranging from soaps, hand-painted glasses, Christmas decorations, photos, cards and handmade crafts,” says a spokesman.

Refreshments, a cake stall, games, a tombola and a raffle will also be held.

There will also be a visit by Santa.

“This will be a fun afternoon to help support and raise funds for Burnham and Highbridge Sea Cadets. Everyone is welcome.”