A light covering of snow fell in the Burnham-On-Sea area, temporarily creating these wintry scenes on Wednesday (March 8th).

In a chilly start to Spring, the temperatures in Burnham did not reach higher than 3C during the whole day.

More snow could fall in the area, says the Met Office which has a yellow weather warning in place on Thursday.

A light covering of snow settled on Burnham beach and grassy areas across Burnham and Highbridge on Wednesday, but roads remained snow-free as the wet snow melted.

Buses of Somerset suspended some services in the Burnham-On-Sea area and passengers were advised to check before setting out on journeys.