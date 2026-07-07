Burnham and Highbridge students prepare to stage spectacular production of ‘Anything Goes’

Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge students at The King Alfred School Academy are putting the finishing touches to this year’s summer musical as they prepare to bring the classic production Anything Goes to the stage later this month.

Running from Thursday 16th July to Saturday 18th July, the award-winning drama department’s latest production promises an entertaining mix of comedy, romance, music and dance aboard the glamorous S.S. American.

Set aboard a luxurious 1930s American cruise ship, the iconic Cole Porter musical follows Billy Crocker as he attempts to win the heart of Hope Harcourt, with plenty of mistaken identities, larger-than-life characters and unexpected twists along the way. Packed with humour, tap dancing and memorable musical numbers, the show has become a favourite with audiences around the world.

Students from across all year groups have spent months rehearsing outside school hours, learning choreography, developing their performances and preparing for what promises to be another show-stopping production.

The production is being led by Mrs Martin, Miss Keeble, Miss Gardener, Mr Cupples and Mr Panter, who have guided students through months of preparation.

Mrs Martin said: “This year’s show of Anything Goes will be a sight to behold. From the amazing set to our talented students, it will be a performance to remember. Our students have shown so much dedication and hard work to attend rehearsals, learn new skills and create a magical atmosphere on stage. We look forward to welcoming you all to see it!”

Director and producer Miss Keeble added: “We are really excited for everyone to finally see this show. Lots of hard work has gone into making it a spectacular production and, as it is a comedy musical, it has been great fun putting it all together.

“The students have been doing an amazing job learning tap dancing, playing over-the-top characters and singing in this classic style, which has really seen them shine as performers. Our set has been built from scratch by Mr Panter and looks absolutely incredible — who knew we could fit an entire ship on our TKASA stage? It will be such a fantastic event which should not be missed.”

The King Alfred School Academy has earned a strong reputation for its annual productions, having previously staged Little Shop of Horrors, We Will Rock You!, Grease! and Sister Act. The latter received multiple David Beach Awards for acting, creative achievement and directing, continuing the school’s proud tradition of high-quality theatre.

Performances will take place on:

Thursday 16th July – 6.30pm to 9.30pm

Friday 17th July – 6.30pm to 9.30pm

Saturday 18th July – 12.30pm to 3.30pm (matinee)

Saturday 18th July – 6.30pm to 9.30pm

Tickets are available via ParentPay, priced at £10 for adults and £7 for children. A limited number of tickets may also be available on the door, subject to availability, with card payment only. Early booking is recommended as previous productions have proved popular.

The school is also inviting local businesses to support this year’s production through sponsorship. Companies interested in celebrating young talent and supporting the performing arts are encouraged to contact Mrs Rebecca Martin at rebecca.martin@tkasa.theplt. org.uk for further information.

Report by Ellie, Evan and Isabeau