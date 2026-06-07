Burnham and Highbridge students raise over £1,000 for Weston Hospicecare in enterprise project

Year 7 Burnham and Highbridge students at King Alfred School Academy have raised more than £1,000 for Weston Hospicecare after taking part in a Youth Enterprise Project launched earlier this year.

The initiative, introduced by the school’s Careers team, saw tutor groups work together to develop business ideas, manage a set budget and take on a series of entrepreneurial challenges.

The project aimed to build real‑world skills including teamwork, decision‑making, organisation and accountability.

A small group of local business owners and industry specialists acted as mentors, each supporting one tutor group. They provided guidance throughout the project and contributed £30 in seed funding to help students turn their ideas into profit.

All money raised was donated to Weston Hospicecare to support its vital end‑of‑life services in the local community.

The Year 7 groups organised a wide range of fundraising activities, including bake sales, a quiz night, a disco, “soak the teacher”, and “beat the goalie”.

Together, they generated an impressive total of £1,019.82, which will help fund medication, day‑visit support, bereavement sessions for children and specialist community nursing. The project was praised for giving students hands‑on experience while supporting a much‑valued local charity.