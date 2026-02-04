Burnham and Highbridge survey on walking and cycling aims to shape improvements

Residents in Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge are being encouraged to take part in a new walking and cycling survey aimed at helping shape possible future improvements to sustainable travel across the two towns.

The survey has been launched by community group Burnham and Highbridge Green Team, which hopes to gather detailed information about how people travel day‑to‑day, why they choose certain modes of transport, and what changes could make walking and cycling easier and more appealing.

An online version of the survey is available here via the BHGT Travel Survey, while a printable paper copy can be requested by emailing bandhgreenteam@gmail.com. Paper and digital forms will also be distributed through local schools, and the group hopes to work with retailers, sports clubs and community facilities – including the library – to widen participation.

The information gathered will be used to support ideas submitted to planning authorities and funding bodies, with the aim of improving infrastructure and encouraging more sustainable travel within the towns.

The survey also invites regular walkers and cyclists to share the routes they use. The Green Team hopes this will help create a simple map highlighting the many traffic‑free paths and shortcuts that already exist across Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge.

Trustee Ganesh Gudka, pictured, says the project is about promoting a healthier, cleaner and more accessible way of getting around.

“Walking or cycling is less stressful than driving a car. It is also cheaper and healthier, as well as being cleaner,” he said.

“We live in a small town, barely two miles from one corner to the other, and most people live within one mile of one of our town centres. We would love to encourage everyone to make those short journeys without the hassle of moving and parking a car.”

He added that understanding how residents travel – and the routes they rely on – will help identify improvements.

“Burnham and Highbridge is full of little shortcuts and routes that keep pedestrians and cyclists away from busy roads. We want to collect them and share them for everyone to use, and understand how they can be made more accessible so nobody feels the need to use a car to get between two points in the town.”