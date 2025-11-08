Burnham and Highbridge to honour war dead on Remembrance Sunday

Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge will come together this weekend to pay tribute to those who served and sacrificed in times of war, with two commemorative events organised by the Town Council.

The annual Remembrance Parade will take place on Sunday 9th November, with support from the Royal British Legion.

As in previous years, participating organisations will gather at 10.15am in the car park by B&M before parading through the High Street, Princess Street and Oxford Street.

The procession will conclude at the War Memorial Hospital in Love Lane, where a service of remembrance will be held. Road closures will be in place during the parade to ensure the safety of all involved.

St John’s Church in Highbridge will be holding their annual Remembrance Service on Sunday 9th November at 3pm followed by wreath laying at the war memorial afterwards. Rev Richard Eyre will be leading the service.

On Tuesday 11th November, the Town Council will also host an Armistice Day service at 10.50am by the Burnham flag pole at Pier Street/Station Approach.

The event will include a two-minute silence to honour those who gave their lives in conflict. At the same time, a flag raising ceremony will be held outside the Community Hall in Highbridge on November 11th.