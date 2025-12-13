Burnham and Highbridge to see new minibuses for council’s Slinky bus service

Somerset Council has announced plans to purchase six new minibuses following what it describes as the “tremendous success” of its Slinky service over the past 18 months – which includes Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge.

The Digital Slinky service, introduced in May 2024 with government backing, allows residents to pre-book transport for shopping, medical appointments and other trips in areas not well-served by public transport. Since its launch, more than 10,000 journeys have been completed across the county.

As Burnham-On-Sea.com reported here, Somerset Council has this year expanded its Digital Slinky transport service into Burnham-On-Sea, Highbridge and surrounding villages including Brean, Berrow, Bleadon, Mark and Wedmore, offering residents a more flexible way to travel.

Six new wheelchair-accessible diesel minibuses, each with 16 seats, will now be added to the fleet, alongside a seventh electric minibus which will support the 30 bus service in Frome. The diesel vehicles will primarily serve communities in Taunton, Wellington and the former Sedgemoor area, including Bridgwater, Burnham-On-Sea, Cheddar, Highbridge and North Petherton.

The council confirmed the cost will be fully funded through Department for Transport grants rather than local taxpayers.

Lee Jones, the council’s service manager for transport operations, said: “A prior trial in the Somerton area of the Digital Slinky upgrade has proved to be a tremendous success since its launch.”

“The new minibuses are configured to enable seats to be folded up when the space is required for wheelchair passengers. Using vehicles of this configuration enables the team to respond to wheelchair bookings in the same way as any other booking taken up to one hour before travel.”

He added: “The arrival of these seven new vehicles will enhance service delivery due to time off-road for repairs and maintenance.”

The Digital Slinky service forms part of Somerset’s bus service improvement plan, which also includes the upcoming Taunton transport hub and measures to keep the cost of the Taunton park and ride low to encourage passenger numbers.

Fare prices for Burnham-On-Sea Slinky bus service

Journeys up to 3 miles

Single £2.20

£2.20 Return £4.40

Journeys over 3 miles

Single £2.80

£2.80 Return £5.40

Concessionary fares

£1.10 for a single journey up to 3 miles and £2.20 for a return

£1.40 for a single journey over 3 miles and £2.70 for a return

Accompanied children under five travel free.

To register and book travel, click here.