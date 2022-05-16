Burnham and Highbridge Town Band has announced its schedule of concerts and musical events for the summer season.

The band will be playing on several occasions on the seafront and at various events and the band says they look forward to seeing residents coming along.

Friday 3rd June Ashcott Platinum Jubilee Street Party 1 p.m.

Sunday 5th June Burnham-on-Sea Platinum Jubilee celebration playing on the seafront (next to the Bay View Café) 2 p.m.

Sunday 26th June Busking on Burnham seafront at 2 p.m.

Saturday 2nd July Wedmore Street Fair 11 a.m.

Sunday 17th July Busking on Burnham seafront 2 p.m.

Sunday 31st July Busking on Burnham seafront 2 p.m.

Saturday 13th August Puriton Flower Show 2 p.m.

Saturday 20th August West Huntspill Flower Show 2 p.m.