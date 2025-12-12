11.4 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Fri Dec 12, 2025
Burnham and Highbridge Town Band performs carols concert for Gateway Club

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Members of Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge Town Band delivered their annual Christmas Carol concert to the members of Burnham and Highbridge Gateway Club on Thursday evening (11th December).

Held at the town’s Burnham Area Youth Centre, the annual event saw festive treats including mince pies being served up throughout the evening accompanied by music from Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge Town Band.

A Gateway spokesman told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “Our members look forward to this annual event and enthusiastically joined in, singing favourite carols and Christmas songs.”

The Burnham and Highbridge Gateway Club is based at the BAY Centre in Cassis Close and provides social activities for adults with learning difficulties.

 

Pictured: The event at the BAY Centre in Burnham-On-Sea on Thursday (Photos Mike Lang)

