Burnham and Highbridge Town Band set to hold Spring concert today

A magical afternoon of brass band music is in store when Burnham and Highbridge Band holds its Spring concert today, Sunday May 17th.

The concert, called ‘Heroes, Villains and Adventure’, will be held from 4-6pm in Burnham Catholic Church in Highbridge Road when members of the public will be welcome.

Tickets are priced at £9 with those aged 16 and under free. There will also be a raffle and refreshments.

Tickets are available on the door and from Burnham-On-Sea Tourist Information Centre, and the town band website.

A spokesperson says: “The band members raise all their funds to keep the band running, which has been going almost 80 years. The income from concert ticket sales is one of main fund-raisers to pay the band’s running costs.”