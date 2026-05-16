HomeNewsBurnham and Highbridge Town Band set to hold Spring concert today
News

Burnham and Highbridge Town Band set to hold Spring concert today

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

A magical afternoon of brass band music is in store when Burnham and Highbridge Band holds its Spring concert today, Sunday May 17th.

The concert, called ‘Heroes, Villains and Adventure’, will be held from 4-6pm in Burnham Catholic Church in Highbridge Road when members of the public will be welcome.

Tickets are priced at £9 with those aged 16 and under free. There will also be a raffle and refreshments.

Tickets are available on the door and from Burnham-On-Sea Tourist Information Centre, and the town band website.

A spokesperson says: “The band members raise all their funds to keep the band running, which has been going almost 80 years. The income from concert ticket sales is one of main fund-raisers to pay the band’s running costs.”

Previous article
New fleet of food‑waste recycling trucks rolls out across Burnham-On-Sea area
Next article
Burnham-On-Sea singer Mollie Joan releasing her debut album with Princess Theatre concert

TODAY'S MOST VIEWED NEWS

Holiday Accommodation Guide

Latest Shops and Businesses

Nails By Nell

BOS Carpets and Flooring

Debbies Joyful Paws

Sheri Evans at Luxury Dream Holidays

Farnden Outdoors

WEATHER

Burnham-on-Sea
scattered clouds
26.1 ° C
26.1 °
25.4 °
59%
5.3m/s
49%
Wed
26 °
Thu
23 °
Fri
15 °
Sat
15 °
Sun
16 °