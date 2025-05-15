11.4 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Fri May 16, 2025
Burnham and Highbridge Town Band set to hold Spring concert tomorrow
News

Burnham and Highbridge Town Band set to hold Spring concert tomorrow

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

A great afternoon of brass band music is in store when Burnham and Highbridge Band performs its Spring concert on Saturday (May 17th).

The annual concert, called Brilliant Brass!, will be held at 3pm in Burnham Catholic Church when members of the public will be welcome to attend.

Music featured will include All That Jazz, Liberty Bell, Westside Story, Mr Blue Sky, 633 Squadron and more.

Tickets are priced at £8 with those aged 16 and under free. There will also be a raffle and refreshments.

Tickets are available on the door and from Burnham-On-Sea Tourist Information Centre, Bastins and other local outlets.

A spokesperson says: “The band members raise all their funds to keep the band running, which has been going almost 80 years. The income from concert ticket sales is one of main fund-raisers to pay the band’s running costs.”

