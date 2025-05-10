12.9 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Wed May 14, 2025
Burnham and Highbridge Town Band to perform at picnic event in Puriton today for VE Day

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Burnham and Highbridge Town Band will be performing at a special picnic event in Puriton today (Sunday May 11th).

The band will be playing around 1.30pm at the free event next to Puriton Village Hall.

“Bring your picnics and blankets and join the celebrations to mark the 80th anniversary of VE Day.”

“This event is being funded by the village hall and the parish council. There will also be a Bouncy Castle, Lazer Tag, Face Painter, Stevie P, Maypole plus a bar, with teas and coffees and cakes available to purchase.”

 

