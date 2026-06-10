Burnham and Highbridge Town Council condemns vandalism of newly installed stoma-friendly toilets

Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge Town Council has expressed disappointment after newly upgraded stoma friendly facilities on the town’s seafront were vandalised just days after being installed.

The improvements, completed late last week, were part of the council’s ongoing work to expand inclusive public facilities for residents and visitors.

The upgraded toilets were designed to better support people living with a stoma by providing safer, more hygienic and more dignified amenities.

A stoma-friendly toilet is an accessible restroom designed to let people with a stoma (an ostomy) change their pouches easily, hygienically, and privately. They are equipped with specific features so users don’t have to place their medical supplies on unsanitary surfaces or dispose of bags in public view.

However, within 48 hours of the work being finished, the facilities on the Esplanade were deliberately damaged. The incident has caused inconvenience for users and undermined efforts to create a more accessible environment for those who rely on specialist provisions.

Mayor Cllr Mike Facey said the council was “extremely disappointed” by the vandalism.

“These newly improved stoma friendly facilities have been vandalised so soon after their installation. These upgrades were made to support members of our community who already face daily challenges and this behaviour is both thoughtless and unacceptable,” he said.

Repairs have now been completed, and the council is urging the public to respect community assets, noting that vandalism directly affects residents who depend on these services as well as visitors to the town.