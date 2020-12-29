Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge Town Council has joined a group of Somerset parish and town councils in backing a new initiative to help combat climate change and protect the environment.

It aims to help residents make small changes to reduce carbon emissions and sustain the natural environment.

The public outreach project, called SAVE Climate, is seeking funds from the Somerset Climate Emergency Community Fund.

Burnham and Highbridge Town Council says the initiative will “bring a sustainable living roadshow to local communities; provide advice, practical information, demonstrations, and hold hands-on activities for all ages; and work with and support local people and groups to ensure that guidance and information is available.”

“In addition to working with the general public, there will be a schools programme, with visits to local schools with plenty of hands-on activities, teacher resource packs, and help to set up school pupils’ action groups to enable them set up their own practical action projects.”

“Also, the project is being developed and piloted in a number or villages and towns in Somerset with the aim of making the SAVE Climate a permanent project for as long as it needed.”

“The roadshow will bring a whole host of information and guidance, with demonstrations, interactive displays and hands-on activities to inform and engage all ages. It will be hosted by outreach personnel who will be able offer group advice as well as individual help and support.”

“The advice and information will cover a whole host of topics, anything from: energy saving tips to community composting projects; grow-you-own clubs to community energy schemes, recycling and reusing ideas to sustainable cookery clubs, tree planting projects to help with renewable energy options; electric car sharing clubs to cycling schemes, waste reduction ideas to water saving tips and tricks to community discount schemes to make green products and technology more affordable.”

The Town Council is keen to receive comments and suggestions on the initiative via a questionnaire that’s available online here.

For more information about this project email: info@burnham-highbridge-tc.gov.uk and please put SAVE Climate in the subject. By submitting a request for information, you agree that you might be contacted by a member of the Eco-Centre.