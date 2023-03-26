Burnham and Highbridge Town Council is set to hold its Annual Towns Meeting on Tuesday 18th April.

The event will be held at 7pm at the The Morland Hub in Pearce Drive, Highbridge when all will be welcome.

“Come and see what Burnham and Highbridge Town Council does and meet your Town Councillors,” said a spokesperson.

“The Mayor will give her annual report and the public has the opportunity to ask the Town Council questions.”

“Please advise the Town Clerk of any questions you wish to put to the Councillors, in writing 7 days prior to the meeting, to: info@burnham-highbridge-tc.gov.uk or Burnham and Highbridge Town Council, The Old Courthouse, Jaycroft Road, Burnham.”