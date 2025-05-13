Burnham and Highbridge vet practice to hold open day at new expanded facilities

A busy Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge vet practice is set to hold an open day at its bigger new premises which it moved into earlier this year.

Bridge Veterinary Surgery has relocated from its former premises in Worston Road, Highbridge, into a modern two-storey property at Unit 4 of the Works 22 business park in Bennett Road, as reported here.

It is holding an open day at its new premises on Sunday 25th May from 11am- 3pm to show the modern facilities.

“This is an open invitation to all of our clients, old and new, for a tour of our new facilities and a cuppa! Come and see the behind the scenes of our surgery – please just humans, no pets on this occasion, as much as we love them! We will be running small group tours between 11am and 3pm,” says a spokesperson.