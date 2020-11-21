Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge’s Christmas lights switch-on will take place online today (Saturday).

Due to the current lockdown and Covid-19 social distancing restrictions, the usual outside switch-on event is not taking place.

Instead, the Town Council has worked with Somerset creative group Seed to create a virtual Christmas lights switch-on event to be streamed as live at 7pm.

The aim of this year’s Christmas lights switch-on has been to invite the community to get involved by sharing their short Christmas films featuring Seed’s GlowHome lanterns.

Town mayor, Cllr Mike Facey, says “We hope you will join us online at 7pm to watch the Christmas lights switch-on film featuring friends and neighbours as we celebrate the festive season.”

The event will be streamed on the Town Council website and will be available afterwards on Burnham-On-Sea.com.