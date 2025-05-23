14.8 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Sat May 24, 2025
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeNewsBurnham and Highbridge's new Mayor announces his two charities of the year
News

Burnham and Highbridge’s new Mayor announces his two charities of the year

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge’s new Mayor has announced the two local charities he will be supporting during his year in office.

Cllr Mike Facey – who was elected earlier this week – has chosen Hillview Carnival Club and local mental health support charity In Charley’s Memory.

He announced the choices while attending a fundraising race night for Hillview at Burnham’s Lighthouse pub on Friday evening (May 23rd), pictured here.

Cllr Facey said: “These are two local charities which are close to my heart. They do great work in our two towns and I look forward to supporting them.”

“I also look forward to meeting Burnham and Highbridge’s many other groups over the coming year.”

Previous article
Founder of Burnham-On-Sea mental health charity receives British Empire Medal
Next article
Burnham-On-Sea food festival returns to town centre today with 90 local producers

TODAY'S MOST VIEWED NEWS

Holiday Accommodation Guide

Latest Shops and Businesses

All Walls

Offsite Solutions Trade Counter

TC Caravans

Haze Caravan Rentals

49 Esplanade

WEATHER

Burnham-on-Sea
overcast clouds
14.8 ° C
15.6 °
14.2 °
83 %
2.2kmh
99 %
Sat
17 °
Sun
14 °
Mon
14 °
Tue
16 °
Wed
15 °
© Copyright 2002 -2025 Burnham-On-Sea.com