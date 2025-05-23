Burnham and Highbridge’s new Mayor announces his two charities of the year

Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge’s new Mayor has announced the two local charities he will be supporting during his year in office.

Cllr Mike Facey – who was elected earlier this week – has chosen Hillview Carnival Club and local mental health support charity In Charley’s Memory.

He announced the choices while attending a fundraising race night for Hillview at Burnham’s Lighthouse pub on Friday evening (May 23rd), pictured here.

Cllr Facey said: “These are two local charities which are close to my heart. They do great work in our two towns and I look forward to supporting them.”

“I also look forward to meeting Burnham and Highbridge’s many other groups over the coming year.”