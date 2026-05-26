Burnham and Weston Energy brings £400k solar panels to schools

A major community energy investment is set to benefit eight Somerset primary schools after Burnham and Weston Energy CIC joined forces with Solar for Schools to fund a large‑scale rollout of rooftop solar panels.

The two organisations have together invested nearly £400,000 into the project, which will see schools across the Extend Learning Academies Network (ELAN) generating their own clean electricity for decades to come.

The installations are expected to produce around 385,000 kWh of electricity each year, the equivalent of powering roughly 130 homes, and will save the schools an estimated £15,000 annually.

Burnham and Weston Energy will use any surplus income from the systems to support further solar projects on local schools and community buildings, continuing a funding model designed to keep benefits circulating within the local area.

The community energy group has contributed almost £300,000 from revenue generated by its 36,000‑panel solar farm, which has been operating since 2016 and reinvests its surplus into community initiatives. Solar for Schools secured an additional £100,000 in grant funding from National Grid Electricity Distribution and oversaw the installation process.

The organisation will also provide ongoing maintenance and deliver a cross‑curricular education programme, giving pupils the chance to learn directly from the live data produced by their own school’s solar panels.

Solar for Schools director Ann Flaherty said the project gives pupils a unique opportunity to understand renewable energy in action, adding that “schools can learn from their buildings, not just in them,” and describing the panels as a powerful educational tool for a net‑zero future.

Burnham and Weston Energy CIC will retain ownership of the panels and cover servicing and maintenance costs, while the schools will receive solar electricity at a 35% discount compared with their usual energy rates.

The schools benefitting from the scheme are Banwell Primary, Bournville Primary School, Locking Primary, Mead Vale Primary, Mendip Green Primary, Milton Park Primary, Oldmixon Primary School and Windwhistle Primary.

Jake Burnyeat of Burnham and Weston Energy said it was “fantastic to see the surplus income from our big community solar farm being used to fund solar PV on roofs in the local area,” adding that the organisation hopes to support more schools and community buildings in the same way. He described the model as one where “everyone benefits and the money will keep circulating in the local economy.”

ELAN Communications Lead Laura Latham said the investment not only cuts energy costs but shows a strong commitment to sustainability for pupils and the wider community. Estates Lead Clive Farmer added that the installation at Bournville Primary marks the beginning of the trust’s solar journey, with all eight installations planned for completion over the summer.

Burnham and Weston Energy has already supported other local projects this year, including a £22,000 Solar Soft Loan to Winscombe Community Centre for a 33kW solar PV system and heat pump.

With more than £1 million of surplus income still available, the organisation says it is keen to help more schools and community buildings transition to renewable energy.