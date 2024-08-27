Burnham Area Flower Club is set to hold colourful floral demonstration

Burnham Area Flower Club is set to hold a colourful floral demonstration at its next meeting.

The session will be held on Tuesday 10th September at the Catholic Church Hall in Oxford Street, Burnham-On-Sea.

Doors will open at 7:00pm and those attending are welcome to come along and have a coffee/tea and a chat before the meeting starts at 7:30pm.

Sally Fallows, Chairman of Burnham Area Flower Club, pictured, says: “Our demonstrator for the evening will be Tracey Johnson from Torquay with her demonstration titled ‘Out of the Wood’.”

“Also our usual amazing Plant Stall will be stocked with plants for your Autumn Garden. See you there.”

The evening will be open to visitors at £8.00. Come along and enjoy the evening with friendly members.

The flower arrangements will be raffled off at the end of Evening. Tea/Coffee Available.