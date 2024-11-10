Burnham Area Flower Club to hold Christmas floral art evening

Tickets are on sale for Burnham Area Flower Club’s Christmas Floral Art evening.

A demonstration will be given by Coral Gardiner from Bath, entitled ‘Tree-mendous Christmas’ at Highbridge Community Centre on 15th November at 7.30pm.

”Everyone is welcome for a most enjoyable evening, seeing beautiful flowers being arranged,” says a spokeswoman.

Tickets are priced at £12.50 per person including refreshments. Contact: Diana Phillips on 01278 324376 or email on: dphilips2@sky.com.

Tickets are also available from the Tourist Information Centre in Burnham.