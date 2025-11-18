Burnham Area Flower Club to hold Christmas floral art evening on Friday

Burnham Area Flower Club is set to host a spectacular evening of floral artistry this week with a special demonstration titled Floral Festive Fantasy by renowned flower arranger Arnaud Metairie from Winchcombe.

The event will take place on Friday 21st November 2025 at the Roman Catholic Church on Highbridge Road, Burnham-On-Sea. Doors will open at 6.30pm, with the demonstration commencing at 7.30pm.

Tickets are priced at £12.50 each and are available by contacting Diana Phillips on 01278 324376 or by emailing dphilips2@sky.com.

Tickets can also be purchased in person from the Tourist Information Centre in Burnham — cash only.

Guests can look forward to an evening of festive inspiration, with a sales table and raffle also taking place during the event.

A spokesperson says: “It promises to be a delightful evening for flower enthusiasts and anyone looking to get into the seasonal spirit.”

Pictured: A previous club event in which colourful floral displays were created