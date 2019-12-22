Youngsters across the Burnham-On-Sea area have been performing the Christmas story during a series of nativities.

The traditional performances have been watched by large audiences of proud family members.

The Key Stage One nativity ‘Behind the Stable Door’ was a hit at St Joseph’s School in Burnham.

The pupils at Mark First & PreSchool CE Academy also held a performance. Each class played a part in a journey to find the baby Jesus. The ativity was called ‘A Midwife Crisis’.

The Midwife, assisted by her faithful donkey, saw Stars, Shepherds, Sheep, Angels, Kings and Villagers eventually find the baby Jesus born in a stable.

The pupils at Brent Knoll School also bright the Christmas study to life with a wonderful Christingle performance at the village church.

With beautiful singing and dancing, the audiences were captivated by the meaning of Christmas.