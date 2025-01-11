Burnham author Damien Boyd to launch new novel at book signing in town today

Burnham-On-Sea author Damien Boyd is launching his latest novel today (Saturday, January 11th).

Damien will be signing copies of ‘Deceived by the Light’ at an exclusive pre-launch event at GW Hurley in Burnham-On-Sea High Street between 10am and midday.

Announcing the release of Deceived by the Light, Damien says the book is his first novel in a new series featuring DI Bob Willis: “I’ve had a lot of fun remembering what life was like in the 1980s, and from a purely selfish point of view, it’s been something of a relief not to have to worry about DNA, CCTV, ANPR cameras, mobile phones, the internet.”

“That said, it’s been a sobering experience writing a historical crime novel set the year after I left school!”

He says the new series of crime thrillers will follow the exploits of Detective Inspector Mungo ‘Bob’ Willis. Formerly based at Ilminster Police Station, Bob is an officer very much at the end of his career rather than the beginning.

“It was a wonderful opportunity for a trip down memory lane. I have many happy memories of stopping at Little Chefs out on the A303 for an All Day Breakfast followed by the Jubilee Pancake; watching Somerset playing cricket at the County Ground. Both now Bob’s favourite past times.”

Damien adds: “Detective Inspector Mungo ‘Bob’ Willis is being forced out of Avon and Somerset Police on medical grounds. His career is in tatters, his body broken, his mind shattered, and his partner—DS Lizzie Harper—dead in a sting operation gone wrong.”

“Their last case is closed, but Bob is convinced an innocent man has been framed, leaving a serial killer cruising the A303 with impunity, free to target lone women who have broken down by the roadside late at night.”

“The killer knows the police aren’t looking for anyone else in connection with the murders. What they don’t know is what Bob will do next.”

“And when another woman is killed in horrifyingly similar circumstances, Bob launches his own—unofficial—investigation. Can he stop a sadistic killer before they kill again? And again…”

He adds: “I should also clarify that the Nick Dixon series will be continuing. The 15th Novel – Blue Blood – is in editing and slated for a summer release, as usual. Nick, Jane and Monty will be back, fear not!”

Deceived by the Light will be released officially on Tuesday 14th January and will be available in ebook, paperback and audio formats.

GW Hurleys says it is essential to pre-order at the shop in order to guarantee a copy for the pre-publication signing.