Burnham-On-Sea author Sue Thorne has published a new collection of poems, meditations and recipes that reflect the changing seasons of the year.

Her book, The Seasons of the Wheel, is a sequel to her first book called The Wheel of the Year.

“Each chapter also has poems and meditations and there is a selection of easy to make seasonal vegan recipes,” she tells Burnham-On-Sea.com.

“This book is the second in the Village series and continues the story of Demi and her family. There is also a selection of poems and meditations to mark the passing of the seasons.”

“If anyone would like to buy a copy they are available from Create You in Highbridge, directly from me or on Amazon.”

Sue says some of her poems and meditations are set in and around Glastonbury. “As a practising Pagan, for as long as I can remember, being near to, and immersed in nature, is very important to me.”

“I walk every day, whatever the weather, to watch the changing of the seasons.”

“We also are regular visitors to South Devon, and the inspiration for the village is the very pretty village of Lustleigh and the surrounding Bovey Valley and woodlands.”

“My other interest – or should I say passion – is our garden and allotment where we grow as much of our own food as possible and plant as many pollinator-friendly plants as we can because protecting our beautiful wildlife is extremely important to us.”

Click here to order a copy of the book via Amazon