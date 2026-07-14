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Burnham band Six Machine to perform at Brent Knoll’s Music On The Green on Saturday

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

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Brent Knoll’s popular Music On The Green event returns this Saturday (July 18th) with an evening of live entertainment on the village green from a well known local band.

The music will begin at 7.30pm with a performance from Burnham-On-Sea band Six Machine, who promise a high‑energy, feel‑good set featuring rock, pop and funk.

The group’s line‑up includes guitar, bass, drums, keys and two female vocalists, and organisers say the event is always a fantastic evening’s entertainment.

The event will be held on Brent Knoll Village Green (TA9 4EH), with tickets priced at £12.50. Accompanied children under 14 can attend for free. A bar, barbecue and raffle will also be available throughout the evening.

Tickets can be purchased from Brent Knoll Community Shop, by calling 01278 760451, or by emailing bob@flockman.com.

Organisers say they are looking forward to welcoming residents for a fun summer evening of live music.

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