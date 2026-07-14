Burnham band Six Machine to perform at Brent Knoll’s Music On The Green on Saturday

Brent Knoll’s popular Music On The Green event returns this Saturday (July 18th) with an evening of live entertainment on the village green from a well known local band.

The music will begin at 7.30pm with a performance from Burnham-On-Sea band Six Machine, who promise a high‑energy, feel‑good set featuring rock, pop and funk.

The group’s line‑up includes guitar, bass, drums, keys and two female vocalists, and organisers say the event is always a fantastic evening’s entertainment.

The event will be held on Brent Knoll Village Green (TA9 4EH), with tickets priced at £12.50. Accompanied children under 14 can attend for free. A bar, barbecue and raffle will also be available throughout the evening.

Tickets can be purchased from Brent Knoll Community Shop, by calling 01278 760451, or by emailing bob@flockman.com.

Organisers say they are looking forward to welcoming residents for a fun summer evening of live music.