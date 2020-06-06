A Burnham-based online group that has been sewing unique clothing bags for NHS staff during the Coronavirus pandemic has put out an appeal to its 850 sewers to help Great Ormond Street Hospital.

Hundreds of sewing enthusiasts have joined the group, called ‘Southwest Uniform Bags for NHS & Carers’, in order to produce the cloth bags for NHS and other frontline staff.

One of the organisers, Mandy Williams, told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “The bags allow our keyworkers to place their used uniforms in and transfer straight to their washing machine and not have to handle the dirty clothing.”

“I have friends and family who are working in ‘key worker’ roles and I know that these bags are a great asset for them after a long shift.”

“The group has taken off really fast and with the help of Tara Potter, we are proud to say that we already have volunteers who are beginning to sew bags and those who have agreed to collect the bags from our volunteers.”

Mandy adds: “We are also receiving orders already from Police, ambulance stations and hospital wards.”

“The Southwest Uniform Bags Facebook page has over 850 sewers and I’ve put a plea out for them to begin sewing masks for the staff at Great Ormond Street Hospital.”

“Because we supplied over 400 bags to the hospital last month, I’ve received a request from a member of their staff asking for homemade masks for their staff to use as they travel to and from work.”

“This is quite apt as it came on the day that the government states that masks are to become mandatory if on public transport.”

“We would also put a plea out to businesses who could or would be willing to help us source elastic, thread and material. We don’t have any funding, so all being made on a donation basis.”