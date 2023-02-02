Two staff from a Burnham-On-Sea beauty salon are celebrating after achieving a top hair industry accolade.

Terri Shadbolt and Hannah Halliday, who work at Prim N Proper in Burnham-On-Sea High Street, have been awarded one of the highest qualifications in the hair colour industry — Master Colour Expert awards from Wella Studio in London.

“Terri and Hannah have spent just over a year completing this course and have this week passed with an above average pass rate,” says Prim N Proper’s Sarah Glaysher.

“I am so proud of them both. After Covid, we wanted to jump straight back in with some intense training. When we discussed the Master colour expert programme they were both up for the challenge.”

“It is such a great investment for the salon. A Master Colour Expert (MCE) is a title given once they have completed the industry’s most prestigious colour programme.”

“The course is equivalent to a 12 month intensive Masters degree in colouring at Wella Studio in London.”

“It involves in-depth science to the structure of a strand of hair and examines how different colours effect it, diets m, and hair growth/loss, and how the hair becomes grey.”

“In-depth knowledge of colour and structure of the hair also gives us a great understanding to colour correction to how and why certain colours are used and experise to what is achievable without compromising condition.”

“We have some big plans for the salon this year — it’s coming together nicely already with several new treatments: permanent hair reduction, pigmentation and vein removal, microneedling and skin rejuvenation.”