Burnham & Berrow Golf Club celebrates winning top national award

Burnham & Berrow Golf Club is celebrating this week after its greenkeeping team scooped a major national honour.

The club has been named Championship Greenkeeping Performance of the Year, recognising the outstanding work of its team in preparing the course for top‑level events — including last summer’s prestigious Open Qualifying, held right here in Burnham-On-Sea.



The BIGGA (British and International Golf Greenkeepers Association) Awards highlight excellence across the industry, celebrating innovation, dedication and high standards in golf course management.

The Championship Greenkeeping category is one of the most sought‑after, honouring teams responsible for delivering championship‑quality conditions for major tournaments.

A spokesperson for Burnham & Berrow says the club is thrilled to receive the accolade.

“Burnham & Berrow is proud to receive the Championship Greenkeeping Performance of the Year award at the BIGGA HQ Awards. We are absolutely thrilled to announce that we have just been voted ‘Championship Greenkeeping Performance of the Year’. Congratulations to our amazing greenkeeping team — you really deserve this accolade and we are incredibly proud of you all.”

Ed Lamb, Richard Whyman and Josh Solmen are pictured with the award, which the club says reflects the hard work and professionalism of the entire greenkeeping team.

Last year, we reported here the course had suffered vandalism in May before the Open Qualifying event took place in July, as reported here.

Burnham & Berrow continues to be recognised as one of the region’s leading championship courses, with this latest award adding to its growing list of achievements.

Pictured: The summer action at Burnham & Berrow Golf Course (Photos Nick Whetstone)