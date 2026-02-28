Burnham & Berrow Golf Club raises more than £20,000 for Children’s Hospice South West

Burnham & Berrow Golf Club has handed over more than £20,000 to Children’s Hospice South West after a year of fundraising by its captains and members.

The club raised a total of £20,048.14 for the charity, which supports children with life‑limiting and life‑threatening conditions across the region.

CHSW described the donation as a hugely appreciated boost that will help it continue providing hospice care, respite stays, palliative support and family services at its three sites in the South West.

The cheque was presented at the club by the incoming 2025 captains. Pictured at the handover were Club Captain Jeremy Parrott, Ladies’ Captain Alysia Rees, Seniors Captain David Kingsbury and CHSW Area Fundraiser Lucie Perryman.

Their fundraising year brought together members from across the club, continuing Burnham & Berrow’s strong tradition of supporting local causes.

Children’s Hospice South West has been operating for more than 30 years and offers free, specialist, home‑like care for babies, children and young people, along with emotional and practical support for their families.

Donations such as this help the charity maintain its services and reach families at some of the most difficult moments in their lives.