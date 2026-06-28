Burnham & Berrow Golf Club set to host prestigious championships tomorrow

Burnham & Berrow Golf Club is preparing to host a major golf championship this week with crowds of spectators expected, further boosting its reputation as one of the UK’s leading championship venues.

Burnham & Berrow Golf Club is preparing to host the prestigious Open Final Qualifying for The 154th Open on Tuesday 30th June.

It will mark the third time the Burnham-On-Sea course has welcomed the event, bringing some of the world’s most promising golfers to the town.

Work on the course and surrounding facilities has been ongoing, ensuring everything is in prime condition for the 72‑player field.

With interest expected from both local residents and golf fans across the region, organisers are putting traffic measures in place to keep the area moving smoothly.

No‑waiting cones will line St Christophers Way, Regency Close, Edith Close and small sections of Berrow Road, as pictured here.

Disruption is expected to be minimal, says the club. Public footpaths around the course will remain open, and the two established crossing points will operate as usual.

All parking will be on-site at Burnham & Berrow, with additional visitor parking on the Channel Course, clearly signposted and managed by The AA.

Members of the club are thanking the community for its cooperation and are encouraging residents to come along and support the event as Burnham & Berrow welcomes what could be the next generation of golfing stars.

For 2026, The R&A is asking all spectators to register in advance. Completing the online form here provides access to essential event details, including the Spectator Code of Conduct.