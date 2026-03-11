Burnham & Berrow Golf Club to host prestigious championship events in 2026 and 2027

Burnham & Berrow Golf Club has announced it will host two major R&A golf championships over the next two years, further boosting its reputation as one of the UK’s leading championship venues.

The Club is already preparing to welcome Final Open Qualifying on 30th June 2026, marking the third time it has staged the event.

It has also just been announced that the R&A (Royal and Ancient Golf Club of St Andrews) has also invited the Club to host the championship again in 2027.

The announcement means Burnham & Berrow will host Final Open Qualifying for four consecutive years — a rare honour that the club says reflects the R&A’s confidence in its ability to deliver elite‑level championship golf.

Club spokesman Barney Coleman told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “The Club and members are proud to have been awarded the privilege of hosting this prestigious event for four successive years, an honour that reflects the R&A’s exceptional confidence in our club and our proven capability to deliver championship golf of the highest standard.”

“To be entrusted with Final Qualifying on multiple consecutive occasions is a testament to the quality of our course, the dedication of our team and the warm hospitality that defines Burnham & Berrow.”

“This continued partnership with the R&A firmly establishes our position among the elite venues for championship golf and underscores the regard in which our club is held within the sport.”

The Club has also confirmed it will host the R&A Girls’ Amateur Championship from 9th–14th August 2027. The event has a distinguished history, with past winners including major champions and Solheim Cup stars such as Anna Nordqvist, Suzann Pettersen, Azahara Muñoz and Georgia Hall.

Across the opening two days, 144 competitors from around the world will compete for places in the knockout matchplay stages.

“Both Championships will bring competitors, spectators and future tourism to the region, benefiting the community and surrounding businesses,” adds the club.