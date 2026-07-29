Burnham & Berrow Golf Club unveils plans for extension and upgrades to historic clubhouse

Burnham & Berrow Golf Club has unveiled plans for a significant upgrade of its historic clubhouse, with a series of internal and external changes aimed at modernising the 114‑year‑old building while preserving its long‑established character.

The club says the building has evolved in stages since 1910, creating a layout that has become increasingly difficult for visitors to navigate.

The new proposals aim to introduce a clearly defined principal entrance on the south side, replacing older plant rooms and giving members and guests a more welcoming point of arrival from the main car park.

A new single‑storey extension is planned to the south of the 1950s wing, providing space for relocated WCs and showers. Its rounded design is intended to guide visitors naturally towards the new entrance, while a timber fence and new planting will “tidy and soften” the appearance of the south elevation.

Inside the building, several areas will be reorganised and the plans also include vertical access, with a new lift added to serve the first floor, ensuring inclusive access to the ladies’ changing facilities and the main function room.

The club’s design statement explains that the changes are intended to “significantly improve wayfinding and inclusive access throughout the clubhouse,” restoring coherence to the principal rooms and creating a more logical layout.

The proposed extension would be constructed in brick, with high-level glazing to provide natural light and ventilation and have a zinc roof.

Overall, the club describes the scheme as a “considered and respectful upgrade” that will improve functionality and accessibility.

The application has reference number 11/26/00053 with consultation feedback welcomed by Somerset Council’s planning department by August 27th, 2026.