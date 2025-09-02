Burnham & Berrow golfer Patience Rhodes to represent England at leading event

A talented young golfer from Burnham & Berrow Golf Club has earned a prestigious international honour.

Patience Rhodes, 21, has been selected to represent England at the upcoming World Amateur Team Championships, taking place at Tanah Merah Country Club in Singapore this October.

She will join Nellie Ong of Eaton, Norfolk, and Annabel Peaford of Walton Heath, Surrey, as part of the England Women’s team competing for the Espirito Santo Trophy from 1st to 4th October. The trio will be aiming to make history in one of amateur golf’s most celebrated global events.

Rhodes has enjoyed a remarkable run of form in recent seasons. Her achievements include top-10 finishes at major collegiate tournaments in the United States, runner-up performances at the PING ASU Invitational and NCAA Gold Canyon Regional, and a debut appearance at the prestigious Augusta National Women’s Amateur.

She has also played a key role in team victories for Great Britain & Ireland at the Vagliano Trophy and Curtis Cup, and helped England secure gold at the Spirit Invitational Amateur Golf Championship.

England Golf Performance Director Nigel Edwards said the team is full of promise and praised their recent performances, adding that the squad hopes to make a lasting impact in Singapore. England’s women last medalled in the Espirito Santo Trophy in 1964, and narrowly missed out in 2023 with a tied-4th finish.

Players at Burnham & Berrow will be watching closely as Rhodes prepares to take on the world stage.