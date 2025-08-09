Burnham & Berrow golfers help England clinch Home Internationals titles at Woodhall Spa

Young golfers from Burnham & Berrow Golf Club played a key role in helping England secure a dramatic victory at the Men’s & Women’s Home Internationals held this week at Woodhall Spa.

In a thrilling final day showdown under fading Lincolnshire skies, England edged past Wales 12–9, completing a clean sweep of all three matches and reclaiming the trophy from Ireland. The win marks England’s third triumph in four years since the tournament was amalgamated in 2022.

Burnham & Berrow’s Freddie Turnell, Patience Rhodes, and Davina Xanh were part of the victorious squads, contributing to a strong five-day performance across all four England teams, following earlier success by the Girls’ and Boys’ squads in Cork.

“Home Internationals week is always a challenge as the players across all four home nations seem to get stronger and stronger,” said Team Captain Jenny Henderson. “All the players this week did a great job in promoting England Golf and themselves, and it was a great result in the end.”

England’s men secured wins over Scotland (13–8) and Ireland (11.5–9.5) before sealing the title against Wales. The women’s team narrowly missed out on their title after a dramatic final putt from Ireland, but England still claimed both the Men’s and Combined trophies.

Debutant Jamie Van Wyk sealed the men’s win with a clutch birdie on the 17th, while Tom Osborne clinched the combined title with a 2&1 victory.

Men’s Manager Ben Gorvett praised the team’s resilience: “It was fantastic to see some new blood in the team. You’d expect nerves, but not these boys—they came up trumps.”

England’s men have now won five of the last seven Home Internationals, with standout performances from Eliot Baker and Sophia Fullbrook, who each earned five points from six matches.

Burnham & Berrow Golf Club continues to produce top-tier talent, with its young players shining on the national stage.