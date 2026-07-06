Burnham & Berrow juniors lift Jamboree title for fourth year running after strong turnout

Burnham & Berrow Golf Club’s junior team continued their remarkable winning streak at the weekend, securing the Junior Jamboree title for the fourth year in a row during a well‑attended competition that brought together young golfers from across Somerset.

The event saw a wide mix of clubs taking part, including Burnham & Berrow, Worlebury, Long Sutton, Yeovil, Mendip Springs, The Mendip, Wheathill, Cricket St Thomas, Wells, Taunton and Pickeridge.

The strong turnout created a lively atmosphere around the course, with families and supporters cheering on players throughout the day.

Burnham & Berrow once again proved dominant, topping the leaderboard with 106 points. Long Sutton followed closely with an impressive 98, while Taunton and Pickeridge secured third place on 93.

There were standout individual rounds too, with Harvey Webster Jenkins and Toby Gooding both carding 36, Oliver Aston finishing on 34, and Lincoln Aston adding a solid 27.

Organisers said the day was marked by friendly competition, great sportsmanship and a supportive environment that showcased the strength of junior golf across the county.