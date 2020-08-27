Burnham & Berrow Medical Centre says it is having “major problems” with incoming calls to the surgery today (Thursday).

The practice says: “We have been notified that the reason is that all powered equipment in London data centre Telstra LHC went offline at 9.17am. We have been informed there are multiple fire engines on site and a suspected UPS fire on the 3rd floor. It seems most likely the fire brigade have ordered building power down as part of electrical safety procedures.”

“We are currently working to provide an alternative way for patients to contact us and will provide an update as soon as possible. In the interim, we would ask that patients only contact us if your problem needs urgent help today.”

“We are still able to make outgoing calls at present as these run on a different route.”