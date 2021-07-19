Burnham & Berrow Medical Centre has been running an emergency-only service this week following a positive Covid case.

Several of its staff are self-isolating, confirms the centre, leading to a temporary change in the service it offers.

A spokesperson said on Monday: “Due to a number of clinical staff self-isolating due to Covid-19 exposure we are running an emergency only service.”

“If your appointment request is routine we please ask that you try other alternatives including 111, the pharmacy or calling us back another day.”