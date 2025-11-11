Burnham BMX Club hosts action-packed round of Winter Race Series Under the Lights

Burnham-On-Sea BMX Club was buzzing with energy on Saturday evening as it hosted round two of the “Under the Lights” winter race series, a collaboration between Burnham, Bristol and Cardiff BMX clubs aimed at keeping club-level racing alive through the off-season.

Now in its third year, the series has gone from strength to strength, with the addition of Cardiff helping boost participation.

While last year’s Burnham rounds saw around 80 riders, this weekend’s event welcomed an impressive 131 competitors from across the South West.

The series is designed to be accessible for newcomers, and many took their first steps into competitive BMX racing. Burnham fielded 32 riders, ranging from first-timers to seasoned athletes who raced on the world stage in Copenhagen this summer.

Local talent shone brightly, with Dexter Moore (Male 15/16) and Elliott Hatch (Male 9/10) claiming top spots. Ada Porter (Female 7/8) secured second place in her debut race, alongside Freya Forrest (Female 9/10) and Ross Hatch in the RAD Dads category. Third places went to Jensen Dyte (Male 7/8) and Adam Jones (RAD Dads).

A club spokesperson says: “It was a fantastic night of racing and a brilliant test for our upgraded track and facilities.”

”We’re proud of all our riders and excited for round four back in Burnham on 17th January, plus upcoming rounds in Bristol and Cardiff.”