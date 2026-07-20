Burnham Boat Owners anglers land top catches in latest fishing competition

Burnham Boat Owners Sea Angling Association enjoyed a successful day at sea on Sunday July 19th during their latest angling competition, with several impressive fish brought to the scales for the Wilf Dunstone Bowl.

The event produced strong results across the board, with Richard Saxby taking the top spot in the Best Bass category after landing a 5lb 13oz bass. Terry Garrett, competing as a guest, secured second place with a 4lb 1oz bass.

Third place went to Andy Geourgiou, who weighed in an 11lb 7oz smoothound — a catch that also earned him the pools prize for the day.

The club says conditions were perfect throughout the competition, giving anglers a good opportunity to test their skills and enjoy a productive day on the water.

Burnham Boat Owners Sea Angling Association will mark its 50th anniversary with a celebratory barbecue at the town’s sailing club.

The gathering takes place on Saturday July 25th from 6pm, where long‑standing members, former members and newcomers with an interest in the club are all being welcomed to join the occasion.