Burnham Boat Owners group marks 50 years of sea angling with barbecue celebration

Over 50 people gathered in Burnham-On-Sea to celebrate a golden milestone on Saturday (July 25th) when Burnham Boat Owners Sea Angling Association marked its 50th anniversary.

A barbecue celebration took place at Burnham-On-Sea Sailing Club, where long‑standing members, former members and newcomers with an interest in the club joined the special occasion.

The event was held to look back on five decades of local sea angling, with many familiar faces returning for the celebration, swapping stories of big catches and stories of catches that got away.

The association has grown from a small group of local enthusiasts in 1976 into a well‑established part of Burnham’s coastal life.

The association holds monthly meetings at Burnham-On-Sea Sailing Club, plus regular competitions, social gatherings and an annual presentation night.

The club also has a strong conservation‑minded ethos, which has seen members set minimum fish sizes far above national limits and actively support campaigns for improved bass protection.

The club has also had a long affiliation with the Angling Trust and the Bristol Channel Federation of Sea Anglers, and has a tradition of encouraging juniors into the sport with low‑cost membership.