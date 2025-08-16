Burnham Book Festival writing shortlist announced and book cover winner revealed

The shortlist for the Burnham Book Festival’s writing competitions has been announced – along with the winner of the anthology book cover competition.

Organiser Lewis Coleman says: “This year was a difficult decision. There was lots of talent from all over the South West and beyond. We even had international writers. The judges were divided and, after much debate, we decided to allow a longer shortlist than previous years, all of which will be included in the anthology.”

Local crime writer Damien Boyd will reveal the winners of the poetry and short story categories at an awards ceremony during the festival on Saturday, 6th September 2025.

The winner of this year’s Book Cover Competition is David Strickland.

“It was a hard choice. Some great artwork,” said Lewis. “There was a vote and it was tight. In the end, we chose one that was a little different to the previous years’ anthologies.”

The festival will feature a full day of workshops, talks, music and even a special cream tea event in the cafe. Books will be on sale in the main hall throughout the day.

Robin Ince closes the festival with Normally Weird and Weirdly Normal, a warm and funny event exploring his late diagnosis on ADHD and the importance of being ourselves.

Writing Competition Shortlist

11 & Under – Poetry

Counting – Lizzie Cook

Nature – Annabelle Dando

The death motif – Emma Rose Johnson

The Willow Tree – Abel Whitman

Under the Ocean – Maisie King

White – Emma Rose Johnson

11 & Under – Short Stories

Beneath the Thorns – Emma Rose Johnson

Can’t Man – Lucian Gamwell

Echoes of Yesterday – Emma Rose Johnson

The Act of Rebellion – Rafe Simms

The Mystical Magical Journey – Annabelle Dando

What lurks behind the walls!? – Emily-Jayne Burt

12–18 – Poetry

I Am the Snowflake – Isobel Shewry

more – Petra Rihan

Morning Calls Her Homes – Isobel Shewry

No Longer – Alexander Shaw-Young

The Knife – Tegan Southway

12–18 – Short Stories

Dead Frequency – Akil Benny

Every Night On – Petra Rihan

Just a Little Longer – Alexander Shaw-Young

The Glow of Dakryn – Betsy Fielding

The Mind of Megan Miller – Tegan Southway

The Sun and the Stars – Alexander Shaw-Young

The War with No Tomorrow – Luca David Toader

Adult (19+) – Poetry

Boat House, Laugharne – Macaque

Looking at Whistlejacket – Susan Hutchings

Marie Antoinette wishes – Jane Allsopp

One Day I shall be Removed – Andrew Robert Welch

Techno on the Highstreet – András Dávid Fasimon

The Unwedding – RiverMouth

This is not a Love Song – Andrew Robert Welch

Adult (19+) – Short Stories

Do You Think We Continue? – Anne Meale

Flutters – Simon John Parkin

Kidnapped – Gerry Webber

Our Son’s Hair – Michael E. Diaz

The Archive for Fair Folk Studies’ Anthology of Twenty-First Century Research into Fairies in the UK: An Account of Somerset Pixies – Francesca Astraea

The Last Train – Andrew Wherrett

The Plan – Daniel Packer

These Foolish Things – Janet Jones

Festival organisers say they are still looking for volunteers to help on the day. Anyone interested should email info@burnhambookfest.co.uk.

For more information see the programme of events here: bit.ly/BBFprog2025