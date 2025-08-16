Burnham Book Festival writing shortlist announced and book cover winner revealed

The shortlist for the Burnham Book Festival’s writing competitions has been announced – along with the winner of the anthology book cover competition.
Organiser Lewis Coleman says: “This year was a difficult decision. There was lots of talent from all over the South West and beyond. We even had international writers. The judges were divided and, after much debate, we decided to allow a longer shortlist than previous years, all of which will be included in the anthology.”
Local crime writer Damien Boyd will reveal the winners of the poetry and short story categories at an awards ceremony during the festival on Saturday, 6th September 2025.
The winner of this year’s Book Cover Competition is David Strickland.
“It was a hard choice. Some great artwork,” said Lewis. “There was a vote and it was tight. In the end, we chose one that was a little different to the previous years’ anthologies.”
The festival will feature a full day of workshops, talks, music and even a special cream tea event in the cafe. Books will be on sale in the main hall throughout the day.
Robin Ince closes the festival with Normally Weird and Weirdly Normal, a warm and funny event exploring his late diagnosis on ADHD and the importance of being ourselves.
Writing Competition Shortlist
11 & Under – Poetry
- Counting – Lizzie Cook
- Nature – Annabelle Dando
- The death motif – Emma Rose Johnson
- The Willow Tree – Abel Whitman
- Under the Ocean – Maisie King
- White – Emma Rose Johnson
11 & Under – Short Stories
- Beneath the Thorns – Emma Rose Johnson
- Can’t Man – Lucian Gamwell
- Echoes of Yesterday – Emma Rose Johnson
- The Act of Rebellion – Rafe Simms
- The Mystical Magical Journey – Annabelle Dando
- What lurks behind the walls!? – Emily-Jayne Burt
12–18 – Poetry
- I Am the Snowflake – Isobel Shewry
- more – Petra Rihan
- Morning Calls Her Homes – Isobel Shewry
- No Longer – Alexander Shaw-Young
- The Knife – Tegan Southway
12–18 – Short Stories
- Dead Frequency – Akil Benny
- Every Night On – Petra Rihan
- Just a Little Longer – Alexander Shaw-Young
- The Glow of Dakryn – Betsy Fielding
- The Mind of Megan Miller – Tegan Southway
- The Sun and the Stars – Alexander Shaw-Young
- The War with No Tomorrow – Luca David Toader
Adult (19+) – Poetry
- Boat House, Laugharne – Macaque
- Looking at Whistlejacket – Susan Hutchings
- Marie Antoinette wishes – Jane Allsopp
- One Day I shall be Removed – Andrew Robert Welch
- Techno on the Highstreet – András Dávid Fasimon
- The Unwedding – RiverMouth
- This is not a Love Song – Andrew Robert Welch
Adult (19+) – Short Stories
- Do You Think We Continue? – Anne Meale
- Flutters – Simon John Parkin
- Kidnapped – Gerry Webber
- Our Son’s Hair – Michael E. Diaz
- The Archive for Fair Folk Studies’ Anthology of Twenty-First Century Research into Fairies in the UK: An Account of Somerset Pixies – Francesca Astraea
- The Last Train – Andrew Wherrett
- The Plan – Daniel Packer
- These Foolish Things – Janet Jones
Festival organisers say they are still looking for volunteers to help on the day. Anyone interested should email info@burnhambookfest.co.uk.
For more information see the programme of events here: bit.ly/BBFprog2025