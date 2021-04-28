A fundraising event is set to be held by a Burnham-On-Sea group on Friday (April 30th) in memory of a popular resident.

Burnham Bootcamp will be holding a day-long Aortic Day Charity Fundraiser, raising funds for Aortic Centre Trust.

The group’s Victoria Taylor says the annual event is being held in memory of her brother James Griffiths, who died in 2017 after suffering complications following a heart operation.

Victoria says: “This Friday we are hosting our fourth Aortic Day Charity fundraiser. We have continued to do this in my brother’s memory every year since we sadly lost him after heart surgery in 2017.”

“This year we will be doing some great sessions throughout the day and every penny donated will be given to charity!”

“All classes will be free although we would love it if you could donate the cost of a class – as all sessions are virtual you can spread the word far and wide. The more the merrier.”

The classes will run as follows: 7am EXPRESS SPIN; 8am EXPRESS HIT; 9.30am COREFIT; 10.30am BOXERCISE; 11.30am PILOGA and 17.00pm KETTLECISE.

She adds: “If you would like to join me then please get in touch via here. This is a one-off charity day raising funds for a great charity and remembering my one and only brother.”

Diseases of the aorta cause 5,000 deaths per year in the UK. That compares with 11,000 deaths from prostate cancer and a similar number of deaths from breast cancer.

Aortic diseases are rarer than these common cancers but whereas everyone has heard about prostate and breast cancer, many people are blissfully unaware of the existence of their aorta.

Elective (planned) surgery for aortic aneurysms carries a low risk with a very high success rate. By the time an aorta ruptures, the risk of death rises to greater than 50%.

ACT wants to change, by raising awareness among people who are at risk; ensuring those who have aortic problems can get the treatment that they need before it becomes an emergency; helping with research into better treatment and prevention.