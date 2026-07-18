Burnham brain tumour survivor unveils charity single raising life‑saving funds

A Burnham-On-Sea teenager who survived a brain tumour has released a new charity single in a bid to raise funds and awareness for Brain Tumour Research.

Thirteen-year-old Lyra Cole, whose story has inspired people across the country, has unveiled her new track Real Good Time — an upbeat summer anthem she hopes will lift spirits while helping to fund life‑saving research.

Every 99p download of the single will support the national charity’s work, with Lyra inviting supporters to get behind the campaign.

Lyra was just a baby when surgeons removed a brain tumour the size of an orange.

Her family still recall the moment neurosurgeon Mr Carter and Dr Kate McCann stepped in to save her life — two people she was reunited with during the filming of the recent documentary A Voice That Made a Difference: The Story of Lyra Cole.

The emotional meeting forms part of the wider story behind her new release, which celebrates resilience, hope and the power of community.

This is not Lyra’s first charity single. Her previous releases — Merry Christmas Everyone and When A Child Is Born — both raised significant funds for Brain Tumour Research and helped shine a spotlight on the urgent need for better treatments.

Now, with Real Good Time, she hopes to continue that momentum.

Lyra says every download and stream helps make a difference, with a percentage of proceeds going directly to Brain Tumour Research.

She says the support she has received “means the world to her,” and she hopes her music can help fund vital research and bring hope to families affected by the disease.

The music video for the single was filmed on Woolacombe Sands, Woolacombe Bay Holiday Parks and Weston-super-Mare Grand Pier, featuring dancers from Burnham’s Excellent Entertainment Society (BEES) and a large team of young performers and extras.

The project was led by composer Jessie Hawkes and produced by Hawkes Media Company, with Jessie also taking on directing, filming and editing.

Sarah from BEES choreographed the dance sequences, while a full team of dancers — including Amelia, Anya, Bella, Bonnie, Erin, Gabrielle, Kaydence, Laciey, Ruby, Sarah, Sophie and Tia — helped bring the video to life. Extras Charlie, Chester and Freddie also appear.

The family say they are “deeply grateful to everyone who gave their time to support the project, from parents and volunteers, to the children who took part.” They say the encouragement shown throughout the journey has been overwhelming.

Lyra’s new single is available below:

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bIsC9rM-yXo

Purchase link: https://www.amazon.co.uk/dp/B0H8FSRV48