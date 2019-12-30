A Burnham-On-Sea business owner has urged local residents to be extra vigilant following a theft at the weekend.

A van pulled up outside Burnham Waste on the Walrow Industrial Estate on Saturday (December 28th) at 12.18pm and the occupants then took away a large quantity of metal from a storage area.

The firm’s CCTV footage indicates that the dark blue coloured van, which featured green-lettered branding for a gardening service on the side, was driven around the industrial estate before it left.

A Burnham Waste spokesperson said: “This has been reported to the police, but please keep an eye out for them.”

Anyone who sees the van acting suspiciously or has more information about the incident should contact Burnham Police on 101.