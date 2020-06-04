Sedgemoor District Council is reminding businesses in the Burnham-On-Sea area that time is running out to apply for the discretionary grant aimed at small businesses affected by the Covid-19 lockdown.

The Discretionary Grant Scheme, for those businesses who missed out under the criteria of the original fund launched back in April, opened on May 26th and will close at 12 noon on Tuesday, June 9th.

“More than 100 applications have been received by the Council already but we believe there are still businesses that have a valid claim and are yet to complete a form either because they have not heard about the scheme or think they might not qualify,” says a spokeswoman.

“The Council’s message to any small or micro business with fixed building costs that has so far been unable to access government help during the Covid-19 crisis that they visit the Sedgemoor District Council website to find out more about the support available.”

“There is still a small amount of funding available under the original scheme for those companies that are registered with the Council for business rates and meet the government’s criteria for aid. The Council is urging them to come forward now and claim the money or notify it if they do not wish to proceed.”

For any business that needs help during these exceptional trading conditions, there is advice available on the website at https://www.sedgemoor.gov.uk/COVID19Biz