Burnham cafe joins new scheme this week to reduce loneliness by getting people chatting

A cafe in Burnham-On-Sea town centre is this week joining a national scheme to help reduce loneliness by getting people chatting.

Cafe Beans in Burnham High Street is joining ‘The Chatty Cafe Scheme’ which aims to address loneliness and/or social isolation.

The Burnham cafe will introduce a ‘Chatter & Natter table’ on a weekly basis from Wednesday May 7th from 8.30am-10am.

Claire Poole, a volunteer who will host the table each week, told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “The Chatty Café is a great way of encouraging people to talk to others.”

“The scheme is the brainchild of Alexandra Hoskyn, who founded it after a miserable day at a supermarket café with her infant son, where she noticed that no one was talking to each other.”

“She found that by simply putting ‘Chatter & Natter’ signs on tables in cafes it created a space for people to talk.”

“A Chatter & Natter table brings people together and everyone is invited!”

Claire adds: “Anyone can join in – if you’re on your own, in a couple, with a friend, if you’re a carer why not sit there with who you care for, mums and babies, dads and babies, grandparents and babies, young people, older people and anyone in between! It’s a great way to meet new people in your community.”

“When you are deciding where to sit, look for the Chatter & Natter table and sit there! Stay for five minutes while you have your drink or longer. It’s not about making life-long friends, just having good old fashioned human interaction.”

For more details, see: https://thechattycafescheme.com/