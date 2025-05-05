12.9 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Wed May 14, 2025
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeNewsBurnham cafe joins new scheme this week to reduce loneliness by getting...
News

Burnham cafe joins new scheme this week to reduce loneliness by getting people chatting

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

A cafe in Burnham-On-Sea town centre is this week joining a national scheme to help reduce loneliness by getting people chatting.

Cafe Beans in Burnham High Street is joining ‘The Chatty Cafe Scheme’ which aims to  address loneliness and/or social isolation.

The Burnham cafe will introduce a ‘Chatter & Natter table’ on a weekly basis from Wednesday May 7th from 8.30am-10am.

Claire Poole, a volunteer who will host the table each week, told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “The Chatty Café is a great way of encouraging people to talk to others.”

“The scheme is the brainchild of Alexandra Hoskyn, who founded it after a miserable day at a supermarket café with her infant son, where she noticed that no one was talking to each other.”

“She found that by simply putting ‘Chatter & Natter’ signs on tables in cafes it created a space for people to talk.”

“A Chatter & Natter table brings people together and everyone is invited!”

Claire adds: “Anyone can join in – if you’re on your own, in a couple, with a friend, if you’re a carer why not sit there with who you care for, mums and babies, dads and babies, grandparents and babies, young people, older people and anyone in between! It’s a great way to meet new people in your community.”

“When you are deciding where to sit, look for the Chatter & Natter table and sit there! Stay for five minutes while you have your drink or longer. It’s not about making life-long friends, just having good old fashioned human interaction.”

For more details, see: https://thechattycafescheme.com/

Previous article
Burnham-On-Sea rugby festival attended by 2,000 people is hailed a success
Next article
PHOTOS: Tea party held in Burnham-On-Sea to start 80th VE Day commemorations

TODAY'S MOST VIEWED NEWS

Holiday Accommodation Guide

Latest Shops and Businesses

All Walls

Offsite Solutions Trade Counter

TC Caravans

Haze Caravan Rentals

49 Esplanade

WEATHER

Burnham-on-Sea
overcast clouds
12.9 ° C
13.9 °
12.3 °
94 %
2kmh
89 %
Wed
19 °
Thu
16 °
Fri
17 °
Sat
18 °
Sun
11 °
© Copyright 2002 -2025 Burnham-On-Sea.com