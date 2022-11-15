A local business has donated £2,000 towards a first school’s project to introduce a new pre-school building.

East Brent Church of England Academy has accepted the donation from Sedgemoor Caravans & Motorhomes.

School council members met with a representative of the company to formally hand over the cheque, watched by pupils.

A spokesperson for East Brent Church of England Academy says: “We have the most incredible news to share!”

“Sedgemoor Caravans & Motorhomes have generously donated £2,000 towards our new pre-school building (which is not here yet, but we are working very hard to get it!)”

“We are totally overwhelmed by such generosity and such community spirit.”

“Our lovely school council accepted the cheque from Sean, who drove down especially to hand-deliver it.”

Sedgemoor Caravans & Motorhomes is a caravan and motorhome dealer situated at Edithmead near Burnham-On-Sea.