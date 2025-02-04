Burnham Central Town Council by-election candidates compared ahead of Thursday’s election

Residents in part of Burnham-On-Sea will be going to polling stations this Thursday (6th February) to vote in a Town Council by-election.

The Burnham Central by-election is being contested by two candidates – Paul Mills for the the Conservatives and Greg Broadhurst for the Liberal Democrats.

Here, Burnham-On-Sea.com has spoken to the candidates to help voters learn more about them ahead of election day.

Paul Mills, the Conservative candidate

Why do you want to be a town councillor?

“I have lived in Burnham-On-Sea for over thirty years. In these thirty years plus, I have benefited enormously from the local services and facilities provided. From an individual, to a husband and now a father of two boys. I am keen to try to ‘give something back’ to the town and wider Burnham-On-Sea community. By becoming a Town Councillor, I believe, even in a small way, I can work to support and improve the lives of fellow Burnham-On-Sea residents. I am pleased to offer myself to the ward as their new Town Councillor, and to work hard for them in this role.”

What do you see as the priority issues to address in Burnham?

“From my time campaigning and speaking to voters, there are common themes on areas of concern. The access and affordability of public transport is a concern to residents. As Burnham-On-Sea has a large elderly community we need to ensure they have the ability to travel conveniently, safely and affordably. I have already been in discussions with our MP Ashley Fox around this issue. He has now had a meeting with First Bus to raise these concerns, especially the lack of service on Love Lane. If elected, I will continue to work with Ashley Fox on these issues. More needs to be done to keep our streets free from dog fouling. The Town Council needs to install more dog bins and make bags more available. Dog owners should also be made aware of the importance of keeping our streets clean.”

What changes or improvements would you like to make in Burnham?

“If elected as a Town Councillor, I will work to make Burnham Central a more attractive town for our residents and our visitors. This will help boost the local economy and benefit our independent businesses throughout the town. More action is required to ensure that the mains streets and pathways, especially within the main town centre, are clear of rubbish and waste. By working with key businesses, to ensure that the waste generated is properly kept for collection and does not impede the lawful activities of Burnham residents. This will also make Burnham a more attractive town for our visitors. The maintenance of Children’s Play Areas is another improvement I would like to see. I will be calling on the Council to ensure our play areas are clean and tidy so residents will be able to use them.”

Greg Broadhurst, Liberal Democrat candidate

Why do you want to be a town councillor?

“I want to be a councillor because I have the time and energy to dedicate to working for the town; I want to give something back. My working life has been one of service, to country, in the Army, to my students in the College and hopefully to Burnham-On-Sea as a town councillor.”

What do you see as the priority issues to address in Burnham?

“My priorities are to bring more vibrancy to the town, somewhere that engages our younger residents, we’ve had great initiatives in the past, for example; the live theatre event, which saw one act plays taking place in businesses across the town. We need to bring youth into the democratic process more, the arts may be a way of harnessing their energy. Through canvassing and speaking to people I became aware of the lack of bus services in the town, particularly for our older residents. I raised this issue in an earlier article and I was pleased that it initiated greater discussion and encouraged others to engage in the issue. I want to work collaboratively with agencies and bring influence to bear on issues that affect the town but are not directly in the town council’s control and across party lines in council where they are. For example, I am aware that many pavements and alleyways are not easy for people with mobility issues to navigate and I can raise these issues to the responsible body.”

What changes or improvements would you like to make in Burnham?

“Improvements for the town would see us building on the great work already being done in activities such as planting flower beds and the Repair Shop Cafes; this has been achieved by working with residents’ groups, and local businesses. This approach would be a way to develop strategies to improve things such as street cleanliness. We are taking on various services from Somerset Council, parks, planting flower beds and public toilets among them. We will need to be agile in our approach as funds will be limited, successful partnerships with volunteers and community groups will be the key to making progress. Local Lib Dems are working with GWR to improve access at Highbridge station and with the bus group to get a service there; I want to drive this work on. Burnham is a town with a strong identity and many independent shops, a place people want to come to visit and holiday in, we should celebrate that.”