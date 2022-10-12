Burnham-On-Sea Chamber of Trade is holding a Business Breakfast meeting on Friday October 14th open to all businesses in the town.

The event will be held at 8am in the Ritz Social Club in Victoria Street.

“Come along to hear about plans for the Christmas lights switch-on in the town centre, local projects to boost trade in the town, and join a Q&A session,” says a spokesman.

The event is open to all. It is free for Burnham Chamber of Trade members and just £2 per person for others to include a bacon roll and a cup of coffee or tea.

Contact the Chamber via email at secretary@burnhamonseachamber.org to attend.